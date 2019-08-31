Left out of TV show, youth ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over not getting selected for a television reality show, a 21-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging at a lodge in Hoskote, on the outskirts of the city, on Thursday. The youth recorded a video and posted it on a mobile application before he took the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran, a resident of Kambalipura village in Hoskote taluk. He left a suicide note apologising to his mother for taking the extreme step but did not mention the reason behind the decision. He also posted his video on TikTok, asking his friends to take care of his mother. “Kiran wanted to act in a comedy reality show in a regional Kannada TV channel. He had taken Rs 1 lakh from his family for the same purpose. As he did not get a chance, he was very upset. This could have led him to take the extreme step. We have registered an unnatural death case,” said a police officer.