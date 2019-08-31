Mayor to take up inspection from September 1

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Agitated with the number of potholes in the city and worried for the safety of commuters, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has decided to crack the whip on officials and contractors. The Mayor will take up random surprise inspections across the city from September 1 to look at the status of potholes.

“I will randomly go around the city and look at the potholes and the road repair works. If I find potholes, I will take the engineers and contractors to task,” she said, adding that officials could face a fine of Rs. 1,000 per pothole if not fixed. “It is a shame that the Karnataka High Court has taken note of the issue and issued directions to fix the roads,” the Mayor said.

So far, 20 engineers have already been penalised and according to Gangambike, there was no dearth of funds to repair potholes. The BBMP officials recently held a meeting with the traffic police to manage traffic and help them fix potholes. Speaking to TNIE, officials blamed the BWSSB and other utilities like the BESCOM and KPTCL for the bad road conditions.

Earlier, former Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara had issued directions to BBMP to ensure that there are no potholes in the city. “But it seems like the instructions fell on deaf ears as the potholes have resurfaced. Many commuters are falling on roads because of this. It shows that there is no sincerity and professionalism among engineers to maintain the roads in their jurisdiction. The BBMP is also contemplating on blacklisting contractors for the resurfacing of potholes,” a senior BBMP official added.