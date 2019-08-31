Home Cities Bengaluru

One state, many languages for its many worlds

Tourism dept will advertise destinations in 7 languages to rope in tourists from other states

Published: 31st August 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Tourism Department is going all out to grab the attention of tourists from other states. It will soon start advertising its destinations in seven regional languages. For this, the department has partnered with Social Panga, a Bengaluru-based digital marketing agency.

Though Karnataka has an upper hand when it comes to the number of tourist destinations - its tag line itself being ‘one state, many worlds’ - it has been losing out to states like Kerala and Madhya Pradesh when it comes to marketing strategy. Kerala, for example, has been aggressively promoting its wilderness even in Kannada, apart from Hindi and English, on multiple social media platforms. The videos show a drive through Bandipur Tiger Reserve to reach the wilderness destinations in Kerala.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh too is using Kannada as a medium in its advertisements to attract tourists to its natural and heritage destinations.Karnataka tourism director K N Ramesh said Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation is handling the marketing and advertising of the department and will now work with Social Panga.

KSTDC Managing Director Kumar Pushkar told TNIE that the department had signed an MoU just a week ago to come up with advertisements and campaigns in seven languages. “In the first phase, it will be launched in five languages including Hindi and Malayalam. This form of advertising is a classic example where tourism departments go all out to attract tourists. It is a good method to promote its product in regional languages, which are the closest to people’s hearts,” he said.

Pushkar said that though Kerala has been using Kannada as a medium, this has not affected the number of tourists visiting Karnataka. The state still tops the list in terms of domestic and international footfall because of the diversity in destinations it has to offer.

Kerala, however, is ahead in the race and is a major hit online when it comes to using multiple languages to attract tourists.

Himanshu Arora, co-founder of Social Panga, said they have partnered with Karnataka tourism to work on the digital platform and added that the list of languages is yet to be finalised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Tourism Department
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp