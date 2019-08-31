Home Cities Bengaluru

Potholes remain Bengaluru’s bane

The long-standing battle against potholes is not set to end anytime soon. In fact, the rain has made the situation worse

Published: 31st August 2019 06:16 AM

By HM Chaithanya Swamy & Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Call potholed roads Bengaluru’s ‘Achilles’ Heel’, and this is why: Every time there seems to be a solution on hand (whether white-topped roads or High Court-directed pressure on the civic agency) for the city to get rid of potholes on its roads, they start cropping up again.

The ugly sight of potholes apart, these are deadly dangerous especially for two-wheeler riders; and the city has shown time and again how riders come under the wheels of passing vehicles in their attempts to avoid them. Let alone accidents, merely going over potholes at a fair speed poses severe back and spinal problems not only to two-wheeler riders but even to those in more comfortable four-wheeled vehicles.

This, the BBMP knows. The experts know. The common man knows. And yet the infamous pothole problem relentlessly persists to haunt Bengaluru and its motorists. On the last count, taken on July 18, 2019, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on record, showed 2,840 potholes across the city which had remained to be attended to. But with the city receiving heavy rains in the following weeks, the numbers have gone up, and now no one knows what the total number of potholes in the city is till they encounter them. It appears that this is one problem that the city’s administration is clueless about how to solve.

A week ago, residents of Babusapalya protested over the poor state of roads in Horamavu. The service main road connecting Horamavu residents to Outer Ring Road in Banaswadi, Horamavu main road and Horamavu Agara road are considered to be the three worst main roads in the area.

“I have seen several people fall on the road which has been dug up for two whole years now. It is a nightmare. The potholes and depressions on the roads are so deep that it hits the car’s chassis. People in Horamavu have a tough time exiting the area to other parts of the city as all main roads are dangerous,” said a member of Babusapalya Rising.

Traffic and road expert, MN Sreehari, says the main reason for potholes on the road is the poor quality of road construction. “In other cities that get more rainfall, roads don’t get damaged to such an extent. It is because of bad planning.”

In Bengaluru, it is common to find water stagnating on even the latest TenderSure roads, meant to have been designed on the lines of European models. Ironically, none of the contractors or engineers are held accountable. Despite the High Court’s directions to BBMP to make roads pothole-free, the officials are yet to take the direction seriously. Previous efforts by past traffic police commissioners like to book cases against officials or draw up lists of bad roads, have been discontinued as well.

ACCIDENTS AND BLAME GAME

While motorists are braving dangerous driving conditions in several parts of the city, it seems civic agency BBMP and the Traffic Police do not see eye-to-eye on any solutions.A traffic inspector in the East division said, “Many times it is us (traffic police) who end up filling potholes with debris and mud to avoid accidents and to free up traffic movement. Although it is not our work, we are worried for the safety of motorists.” However, according to the BBMP engineer-in-chief, MR Venkatesh, the traffic police were not serious about the issue. “They don’t have any data of accidents caused due to potholes, but they say accidents due to pothole often take place. Roads are like new clothes. Once a person wears clothes, it tears or gets dirty.”Venkatesh, on BBMP’s part, says they have started work of filling potholes and will make the roads potholes-free at the earliest.

