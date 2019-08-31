Home Cities Bengaluru

Providing shelter for art

An online platform, Kale Nele is ushering in the rich traditions of the past into the contemporary era

By Varsha Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Started almost seven years ago with the intention of bringing all the art forms of Karnataka together under one roof, Kale Nele re-launched with an online store with an event held at Bangalore

Jahnavi Kulkarni

International Centre, on Thursday and Friday. Jahnavi Kulkarni, the founder of the company, feared that many of regional art forms will not survive to the next generation. “We actually have a map of Karnataka in the studio, and aim to accommodate all the crafts the state has to offer,” she said, emphasising that this is an effort to usher these fabrics and crafts into a contemporary space that city dwellers will want to use, making weaving and handicraft a lucrative option for weavers.  

Kale Nele began making products for the home – cushions, bed-linens and wall-hangings and other furnishing products, but gradually diversified to include sarees, jewellery, torans, iPad and laptop covers and bags. Apart from using fabric, the organisation has begun experimenting with woodwork as well. “We bring in teak from Dandeli, which is sent to Channapatna, so everything is local,” says Tanya Bali, a catalyst for the organisation.

At the core of the organisation is a love for the ‘kaarigars’, the weavers and loomers who have textile expertise passed on to them over generations. Jahnavi is passionate about getting artisans engaged in sustainable employment and thereby enabling future generations to experience the rich crafting legacies that the state has to offer. “We worked with the Galegudda Khun extensively, we also work with weaving in Idukkal and smaller villages that weave variations of these,” she said. The store ensures that each piece is a blend of all the work of the different crafts that they work with. “So if we’re working with a cluster that produces fabric, we may work with another that produces embroidery so that all of them are gainfully employed,” she said.   

Kulkari’s love for textiles isn’t recent. As a young girl she was fascinated with stitching and embroidery which led her to pursue a degree from SNDT Mumbai. “My parents were passionate physics lecturers but I was always passionate about embroidery and design,” she laughs. The gold medalist was involved with sustainable fabrics from the beginning, but through her career noticed that Karnataka’s rich craft legacy did not enjoy the attention that was being accorded to several other weaving and looming traditions.

“I worked with an organisation that was the first to set up a home décor store made from indigenous fabric and discovered that Karnataka’s fabrics were the least explored,” she explains. Armed with this realisation, Kulkarni resolved to help the public rediscover these rich traditions, “Kale means ‘art’ and nele means ‘shelter’,” she explains, adding that the organisation is an effort to give these traditions their due.

