Pub owners: Why should music be victim to licence?

BENGALURU: A day after the city police issued notices to 107 pubs and bars in Bengaluru to stop playing any form of music, representatives of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), Bengaluru chapter, on Friday met Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayana. They requested him to review the PEL and make necessary changes to keep restaurants, pubs and bars out of its ambit.

The pubs and bars were slapped with notices as they did not obtain the Public Entertainment Licence (PEL), also known as Licensing and Controlling of Places of Public Entertainment (Bangalore City) Order, 2005.

The affected restauranteurs and owners of pubs and bars said they were stung by the order. “We are not against the PEL but obtaining the licence is not an easy job. Many of us, who had applied for it months ago, are yet to hear from the police. Among the multiple clearance certificates that we are required to submit for the PEL, we need the occupancy certificate (OC). A majority, say 99 per cent of the buildings in the city, don’t have the OC because of various reasons. There are old buildings that were built much before the OC rules came about and there are new buildings, which are built in violation of the BBMP rules. Most of us operate out of rented buildings and have the rental agreement as proof. Why is an OC mandatory for restaurants and bars to play music? And if it is so, then the rule should be applicable to hospitals, schools, pharmacies and shops too. They should also be asked to submit OC to be allowed to operate,” said an agitated pub owner, who plugged the music off on Thursday evening after being served the notice.

“Why should music become a victim to a licence?” asked Ajay Gowda of Byg Brewski. “The entire controversy on public entertainment started with live bands and dance bars in the city. In their effort to control live bands, restaurants, pubs and bars have become a casualty. Getting a licence for public entertainment is a challenge because of the occupancy certificate, which is not mandatory for any other licence other than the PEL. Many of us, who had applied for the music licence, have been asked to apply again after our applications were rejected. The government should amend this licence because its not industry friendly and is detrimental to brand Bengaluru,” Gowda added.

Last January, the SC had upheld the Licensing and Controlling of Places of Public Entertainment (Benguluru City) Order, 2005. “We are only following the rules and implementing the court order. All the restaurants, pubs and bars in the city need the licence to play any form of music,” said Joint Commissioner, Crime, Sandeep Patil.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told TNIE: “Quite a few high-end pubs, bars and lounges, including some in five star hotels, have been served notices to stop playing any form of music. We found out that despite previous orders by my predecessors, they have failed to submit Occupancy Certificate or Structural Stability Certificate, which are mandatory for the Public Entertainment Licence. The SC has upheld the state law. I’ve instructed my deputy commissioners to implement the notice on all violators.”