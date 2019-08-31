Sound of healing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Picture this: You are seated comfortably in a room that is filled with the soft sound of rain. As you soak in the experience, you might slowly start to feel your stressors from the day ebb away. This is typically what a sound bath session is like at Justbe Holistic Wellness Center, which will be conducting such sessions on August 31 and September 1 too.

“Sound healing therapy uses aspects of music to improve your physical and emotional health and well-being. The person being treated partakes in the experience with a trained sound healing practitioner,” explains Nidhi Nahata, the founder of Justbe Resto Cafe and Holistic Wellness Center. A sound healer herself, Nahata explains that healing therapy by sound vibrations is an ancient healing technique that can help people get relief from omnipresent stressors (read traffic and electronics) that we experience in our daily lives.

Nahata first experienced a session like this in June 2018, at SVARAM in Auroville, which is a sound healing research organisation. Convinced by its therapeutic effects, she decided to bring the experience to Bengaluru as well. “With their help, I set up a sound healing room in the Wellness Center that has custom made natural-sounding instruments designed to provide a unique sound immersion experience,” she explains.

The one-hour session involves the use of multiple musical instruments, such as angel chimes, ocean drum, glassophone, storm drum, rain stick and gongs. The sound vibrations allow one to relax deeply and strengthen one’s connection with one’s own inner self,” explaina Nahata, adding that these sessions could also treat symptoms of depression, anxiety disorders, autism and learning disabilities. “These therapeutic effects last for weeks and, in many cases, months.”