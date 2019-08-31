Stop installation of Shiva statue in Begur lake: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that BBMP is taking its directions casually, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the BBMP to stop the installation of Shiva’s statue inside the historic Begur lake.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz made the said observation. The court was hearing a batch of PIL petitions in relation to protection of lakes.

An NGO in its application highlighted that two-third of Begur lake, spread across 137.24 acres, has been converted into sites for infrastructure. An effort was made to create an artificial island and work is being taken up for the installation of Lord Shiva’s statute there. Apart from this, massive sewage water is attached to the lake.

The court said it understands the BBMP wants to create a tourist spot, but it has no authority to reduce the tank and crate an island, as it violates guidelines. Therefore, BBMP should not build any island within the lake and no work must reduce the 137.24 acres without court permission, it said while directing the BBMP to file its response.

The counsel of the petitioner said BBMP has failed to comply with the court directions, in relation to the grievance redressal mechanism. The counsel of the civic agency submitted that a new commissioner was appointed. The bench observed that the Commissioner may come and go, but BBMP exists. It can’t take the court for a ride, it said while directing the Commissioner to file an affidavit by September 16.