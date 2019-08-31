Home Cities Bengaluru

Stop installation of Shiva statue in Begur lake: HC

Observing that BBMP is taking its directions casually, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the BBMP to stop the installation of Shiva’s statue inside the historic Begur lake.

Published: 31st August 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that BBMP is taking its directions casually, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the BBMP to stop the installation of Shiva’s statue inside the historic Begur lake.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz made the said observation. The court was hearing a batch of PIL petitions in relation to protection of lakes.
An NGO in its application highlighted that two-third of Begur lake, spread across 137.24 acres, has been converted into sites for infrastructure. An effort was made to create an artificial island and work is being taken up for the installation of Lord Shiva’s statute there. Apart from this, massive sewage water is attached to the lake.

The court said it understands the BBMP wants to create a tourist spot, but it has no authority to reduce the tank and crate an island, as it violates guidelines. Therefore, BBMP should not build any island within the lake and no work must reduce the 137.24 acres without court permission, it said while directing the BBMP to file its response.

The counsel of the petitioner said BBMP has failed to comply with the court directions, in relation to the grievance redressal mechanism. The counsel of the civic agency submitted that a new commissioner was appointed. The bench observed that the Commissioner may come and go, but BBMP exists. It can’t take the court for a ride, it said while directing the Commissioner to file an affidavit by September 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiva statue Begur lake Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp