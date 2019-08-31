Thousands gather to make clay Ganeshas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ganesha Chaturthi festival has turned cleaner and greener this time around. The ban on PoP Ganesha idols has sendt a wave of awareness among citizens. On Friday, hundreds including college students, civic leaders and residents got together to learn how to make clay idols at a workshop held at Sankey Tank - Mane Manealli Mannina Ganapa’. The workshop was organised by B.PAC in association with BBMP, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Lions Club International and Sankey Tank Walkers. Many children took home the clay idols. The initiative was started with the aim to make 20,000 clay Ganesha idols. So far, they have made 15,000.

Raghavendra Poojari H S, Project Co-ordinator, B.PAC and Organiser Mane Manealli Mannina Ganapa said, “We started this initiative with an aim of creating 20,000 Clay Ganeshas, I’m very happy that we have already reached 15,000 clay Ganeshas.