Traffic cops to use BBMP app to file complaints

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now the Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) will also start using the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) ‘FixMyStreet’ app and post complaints.Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda, has instructed the traffic police to identify potholes, take pictures of it, and update it on the app with the respective locations and make a note of the dangling OFC cables on footpaths, too.

The instructions were given to the traffic police officers on Wednesday by the traffic chief, who asked them to start implementation from Thursday. The decision was taken as potholes were leading to accidents while the OFC cables on roads and footpaths obstructed the pedestrian movements.

Ravikanthe Gowda told TNIE, “I have asked all my police officers to download the BBMP FixMyStreet app. The traffic police are always on the field, so we know where the potholes and OFC cables are. Every police officer should upload the pictures when he or she sees it. I will do it myself, too, once I sight any. There are a number of potholes in the city and they hinder smooth traffic flow plus a number of accidents happen.”