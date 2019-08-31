Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman attacked and robbed of cash, valuables

According to an investigating officer, Leela did not note the registration number of the scooter.

Published: 31st August 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman who was walking on the road was attacked and robbed in daylight in Jai Bharath Nagar, on Wednesday. They robbed her mobile phone, cash from her bag and other valuables, and escaped from the spot.

The injured has been identified as Leela, a resident of Vivekananda Nagar in Jai Bharath Nagar. According to the complaint filed by Leela with Banaswadi police, she wanted to go to Shivajinagar on Wednesday afternoon. She decided to take a walk till the bus stand, and was walking on 5th cross of Jaibharath Nagar around 2.30 pm, when bike-borne men started following her from a distance. Leela was hit on her head with a dagger. She raised an alarm and collapsed on the road. The pillion rider ran towards her, assaulted her and robbed her phone and other belongings.

Leela had around Rs 400, a debit card and some other documents in the bag. After the miscreants escaped from the spot, people helped her to a hospital. She got treated in a private hospital and is recovering from the injuries. With the help of her neighbour she filed a complaint.

According to an investigating officer, Leela did not note the registration number of the scooter. She said the miscreants were not covering their face. “They were aged around 25 years. We have taken up the
case of robbery causing grievous injuries and have formed a team to nab the miscreants,” the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru robbery crime
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp