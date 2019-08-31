Woman attacked and robbed of cash, valuables

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman who was walking on the road was attacked and robbed in daylight in Jai Bharath Nagar, on Wednesday. They robbed her mobile phone, cash from her bag and other valuables, and escaped from the spot.

The injured has been identified as Leela, a resident of Vivekananda Nagar in Jai Bharath Nagar. According to the complaint filed by Leela with Banaswadi police, she wanted to go to Shivajinagar on Wednesday afternoon. She decided to take a walk till the bus stand, and was walking on 5th cross of Jaibharath Nagar around 2.30 pm, when bike-borne men started following her from a distance. Leela was hit on her head with a dagger. She raised an alarm and collapsed on the road. The pillion rider ran towards her, assaulted her and robbed her phone and other belongings.

Leela had around Rs 400, a debit card and some other documents in the bag. After the miscreants escaped from the spot, people helped her to a hospital. She got treated in a private hospital and is recovering from the injuries. With the help of her neighbour she filed a complaint.

According to an investigating officer, Leela did not note the registration number of the scooter. She said the miscreants were not covering their face. “They were aged around 25 years. We have taken up the

case of robbery causing grievous injuries and have formed a team to nab the miscreants,” the officer added.