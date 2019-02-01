64ft monolithic stone statue of Vishwaroopa Mahavishnu headed for Ejipura

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A massive 300-tonne monolithic stone statue of Vishwaroopa Mahavishnu, measuring 64ft in length, is on its way to Bengaluru on a 240-tyre trailer, to be installed in the premises of the Kothandaramaswamy Temple, located in congested Ejipura.

The statue started making its way on the trailer to Bengaluru from Korakkotai village in Tiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu in July 2017, and has reached Krishnagiri now, covering a distance of just 2km a day. The trailer’s movement will see all toll booths making way for it to enter Bengaluru.

The idol is expected to reach Hosur, about 40km from the city, by February last week. It is expected to reach Bengaluru by March-end or first week of April, before Ramanavami festival.

However, a senior police officer told TNIE on condition of anonymity: “Even if the statue arrives with all permissions, and if it is in mid-March or beginning of April — which will coincide with the Lok Sabha polls — we will not allow the statue to come into the city due to election code of conduct being in force then, which does not allow for installing any kind of statues.”

Last year too, when a 300-wheel vehicle carrying the monolithic statue of Hanuman, brought from Kolar, tried to enter the city through Hoskote, it remained stranded for more than 30 hours due to the election code of conduct in force, the officer from central division said.