Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru among 11 cities in Karnataka breathing toxic air: Greenpeace report

The 2017 statistics mentioned under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) released by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change shows PM10 levels to be at 92 micron.

Published: 01st February 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru traffic

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As per the latest Airpocalypse III report released this month by Greenpeace, Bengaluru is one of the cities that will continue to have high levels of pollution even in 2024.

The 2017 statistics mentioned under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) released by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change shows PM10 levels to be at 92 micron.

“As per the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), the annual PM10 emissions of a city or town cannot cross 60 micron. As per the central government’s NCAP, the target is to reduce pollution by 20 to 30 per cent by 2024,” said Madhulika Verma, senior media officer of Greenpeace.

“In the best case scenario, if Bengaluru manages to reach this target, it will still fall short in 2024. The PM10 will stand at 64, which is still a high level of particulate matter in the air,” Verma added.

Bengaluru is one among the 152 cities and towns in India which falls in the non-attainment list in the report. This list refers to those cities that do not comply with NAAQS standards, prescribed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“NCAP recommends multiple steps to reach this target. One of it is source apportionment studies to determine which sector is contributing the most to pollution. As per our first Airpocalypse report published in 2017, transportation contributed to a major share of PM10 levels (42%) in Bengaluru. The government will have to look at steps such as improving public transportation, fuel-efficient vehicles etc,” said Verma.

Speaking on the issue, environmentalist Yellappa Reddy, said, “Bengaluru is heading to a point of no return. Lakes and garbage are burning, the transport department does not regulate emission from vehicles, but which politician or government official is talking about it?”

Breathing toxic air

The analysis by Greenpeace India has shown that apart from Bengaluru,10 other cities in the state have failed to meet the national standards of air pollution level.

These cities are Bidar, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Davanagere, Raichur, Karwar, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Kolar.

According to the NCAP, four cities have pledged to cut pollution by 30 per cent to check the pollution level by 2024. Only four, out of the 11 affected cities, come under the NCAP of the Central government – Bengaluru, Davanagere, Hubballi and Kalaburagi.

This is alarming because the cumulative study by the global environment organisation shows that seven cities, not coming under the NCLP, assuming if their pollution level is reduced by 30 per cent, will fail to meet to air quality standards set by National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Among all the cities, Tumakuru has the worst pollution level with PM10 at 136. From 2014 to 2017, the pollution level there hovered between 117 to 125.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Air Pollution Karnataka Air Pollution Greenpeace

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp