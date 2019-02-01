Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police seek experts’ advice on escalators in Metro stations after toddler's death

The police officer from Subramanyanagar police station said the statements of the eye witness, security guard and the station head had been already recorded.

Published: 01st February 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru metro

Bengaluru metro (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Subramanyanagar police on Wednesday reached out to experts in escalator design to determine if the installation of the escalator at the Namma Metro station in Srirampura was carried out scientifically or not. On January 27, 2-year-old Ashini had fallen to her death after slipping o ut from her grandfather’s arm while on the escalator.

A police officer said, “We have sought an opinion from the experts whether the installation of escalator and its design was scientific or not. Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) authorities to appear before the police to record their statement.”

The police officer from Subramanyanagar police station said the statements of the eye witness, security guard and the station head had been already recorded.

“We also examined CCTV footage and analysed the exact cause of the incident. Since Balakrishna, the grandfather of Ashini, filed a case of negligence against Metro authorities, all efforts are on to take a necessary action against those concerned staff once we receive the report,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp