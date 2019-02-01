Bengaluru Police seek experts’ advice on escalators in Metro stations after toddler's death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Subramanyanagar police on Wednesday reached out to experts in escalator design to determine if the installation of the escalator at the Namma Metro station in Srirampura was carried out scientifically or not. On January 27, 2-year-old Ashini had fallen to her death after slipping o ut from her grandfather’s arm while on the escalator.

A police officer said, “We have sought an opinion from the experts whether the installation of escalator and its design was scientific or not. Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) authorities to appear before the police to record their statement.”

The police officer from Subramanyanagar police station said the statements of the eye witness, security guard and the station head had been already recorded.

“We also examined CCTV footage and analysed the exact cause of the incident. Since Balakrishna, the grandfather of Ashini, filed a case of negligence against Metro authorities, all efforts are on to take a necessary action against those concerned staff once we receive the report,” he said.