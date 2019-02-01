Biggest challenge lies in bringing 64ft Vishwaroopa Mahavishnu statue to Ejipura

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The massive stone idol of Vishwaroopa Mahavishnu is set to pose a huge challenge to residents and authorities in manoeuvring it into city limits, and through narrow roads into a congested area like Ejipura, where stands the Kothandaramaswamy Temple.

The idol, measuring 64ft long and weighing 300 tonnes, is to be installed on a pedestal here.

“It is definitely going to be a challenge. Traffic management and the trailer passing through the narrow lanes will pose an issue,” said Rajesh A, a resident of Rama Temple Road, Ejipura.

Last year, when a 62-ft tall, 750-tonne Hanuman statue was to be installed at Kacharakanahalli, the vehicle carrying the statue was stranded ahead of the railway bridge on Hennur Road. The transporters decided to dig the road to make way for the vehicle.

They had even removed the railway’s height barrier.

But in Ejipura, the 240-tyre trailer will have to pass through narrow lanes and is bound to result in massive traffic jams, with a cascading effect in neighbouring areas.

Tiruvannamalai collecter K S Kandaswamy explains: “The idols (246-tonne Vishnu and seven-headed Adishesha) were to be shifted in two months’ time. However, due to technical difficulties, there has been a delay, but permissions have been taken from the Tamil Nadu government.” Kandaswamy is the government-appointed nodal officer to facilitate the transport of the idols to Kothandaramaswamy Charitable Trust in Ejipura in Bengaluru.

Although permissions were taken from the Tamil Nadu government — reportedly after giving an assurance that the roads will not be damaged, and if damaged, will be repaired — letters of permission from the Karnataka government, including state highways authorities and traffic police, are yet to be checked if already taken.

“We need permission letters from traffic police, state highways and BBMP too, and also check if the letters are in order, or the vehicle may not be allowed to enter Karnataka,” said a traffic police officer.

WHAT ABOUT ROADS?

Experts claim that such activities should be kept to the outskirts of Bengaluru, as city roads might not bear the weight of the idol.

“Our roads are designed for 10.2 tonnes of weight per axle. If it is a vehicle carrying more than 300 tonne of weight, it should be definitely more than 40 axles. There will be a depression on the roads because of this,” said Nagaraj K T , Chief Engineer (Project Central and BSUP).