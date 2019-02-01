Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens, tourists appreciate Bengaluru’s new look: BBMP to Karnataka High Court

BBMP stated that posters/banners/hoardings seen hanging around the entire city can cause public nuisance. They have been an eyesore to the viewers.  

Published: 01st February 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has informed the Karnataka High Court that the city’s new look has been well appreciated by its citizens and tourists following the removal of unauthorised hoardings.

It was stated in the objections filed by the BBMP before Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav during the hearing of the petitions filed by Popular Advertisers and others challenging resolution dated August 6, 2018 passed by the BBMP to ban all kinds for advertisements for one year.

BBMP stated that posters/banners/hoardings seen hanging around the entire city can cause a public nuisance. They have been an eyesore to the viewers.  

Stating that new Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Byelaws-2018 is being brought out to control the display of hoardings and advertisements, the BBMP contended that none of the traders, manufacturers or actual advertisers have filed any writ petitions.

“It clearly depicts that advertisers have not been affected by the ban.”

513 places identified for police kiosks

While explaining about projects like bus shelters, skywalks and public toilets taken up under the PPP model, the BBMP stated that as far as police kiosks are concerned, 513 places have been identified. Work is on at 389 places.

