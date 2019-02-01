Home Cities Bengaluru

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd regrets death of 2 IAF pilots in Mirage 2000 crash

The two pilots, Squadron Leaders Samir Abrol and Siddartha Negi, hailed from Ghaziabad and Dehradun respectively.

Published: 01st February 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Mirage 2000 air crash

Air Force and HAL staff recover flight data recorder and other instruments at the crash site. (EPS| Pushkar VP)

By IANS

 

BENGALURU; The state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday regretted the Mirage-2000 fighter crash which killed two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots during a test sortie in Bengaluru. "HAL expresses condolences to the grief-stricken families of the two pilots. The company has initiated an enquiry into the accident in coordination with the IAF," HAL said in a statement here.

Squadron Leader Samir Abrol and Squadron Leader Siddartha Negi died after the upgraded Mirage-2000 crashed on a test sortie at the military airport in the city's eastern suburb, an official told IANS. While Negi hailed from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Abrol was from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. They were both test pilots with the IAF's Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE).

The crashed Mirage-2000, which was upgraded by HAL, was developed by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment IAF pilot Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 crash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp