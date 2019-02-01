Home Cities Bengaluru

Murder in Bengaluru PU college: Rakshith bought knife online, claimed threat

A senior police officer said that Rakshith is in police custody, while the minor who is in conflict with the law for aiding the murder, was handed over to a juvenile home.

Published: 01st February 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Entrance of Soundarya Composite PU College where a student was stabbed to death over his love affair on Wednesday. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bagalagunte police have taken Rakshith (18) into police custody for five days for interrogation. Rakshith is accused of killing his classmate Dayasagar (18) in Soundarya Composite PU College premises on Wednesday.

He told police that Dayasagar had been telling his friends that he would hit Rakshith for repeatedly warning him to stay away from the girl. A senior police officer said that Rakshith is in police custody, while the minor who is in conflict with the law for aiding the murder, was handed over to a juvenile home.

Police said that Rakshith’s parents were shocked as they hadn’t known that their son could be violent. His father Paramesh, a bus conductor, told police that he knew his son was poor in academics.

Rakshith had placed an order for a knife through an online portal, paid Rs 250 for it, and received it three days ago. Based on Rakshith’s statement, police also recorded the girl’s statement on Thursday.

Five other students were also questioned about what had happened on Wednesday morning, as some of them reportedly passed by the crime scene but didn’t alert the staff when Dayasagar started screaming after being stabbed.

The incident took place in the fourth-floor washroom of the college, located in Havanoor Extension, off Hesaraghatta Main Road, around 8.20am Wednesday.

Dayasagar SD was a resident of Manjunatha Nagar, near Bagalagunte, while Rakshith P lives in Mallasandra, near Bagalagunte. The arrested boy in conflict with law is aged 17. All three were studying PU II (Commerce) at the college.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp