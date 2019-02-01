Murder in Bengaluru PU college: Rakshith bought knife online, claimed threat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bagalagunte police have taken Rakshith (18) into police custody for five days for interrogation. Rakshith is accused of killing his classmate Dayasagar (18) in Soundarya Composite PU College premises on Wednesday.

He told police that Dayasagar had been telling his friends that he would hit Rakshith for repeatedly warning him to stay away from the girl. A senior police officer said that Rakshith is in police custody, while the minor who is in conflict with the law for aiding the murder, was handed over to a juvenile home.

Police said that Rakshith’s parents were shocked as they hadn’t known that their son could be violent. His father Paramesh, a bus conductor, told police that he knew his son was poor in academics.

Rakshith had placed an order for a knife through an online portal, paid Rs 250 for it, and received it three days ago. Based on Rakshith’s statement, police also recorded the girl’s statement on Thursday.

Five other students were also questioned about what had happened on Wednesday morning, as some of them reportedly passed by the crime scene but didn’t alert the staff when Dayasagar started screaming after being stabbed.

The incident took place in the fourth-floor washroom of the college, located in Havanoor Extension, off Hesaraghatta Main Road, around 8.20am Wednesday.

Dayasagar SD was a resident of Manjunatha Nagar, near Bagalagunte, while Rakshith P lives in Mallasandra, near Bagalagunte. The arrested boy in conflict with law is aged 17. All three were studying PU II (Commerce) at the college.