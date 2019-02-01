NCC cadets arrive to a grand welcome

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Republic Day contingent of the Karnataka and Goa National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate, who won the Prime Minister’s Banner after 15 years, were given a grand welcome at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Central Railway Station on Thursday.

The contingent comprised 106 cadets from army, navy and air force wings. The cadets who reached the city by train, were given a deserving welcome by the officers of the Directorate and scouts.

They were also taken on a victory parade on army vehicles.

Cadets were brimming with joy and were overwhelmed by the grand welcome.

Rakshith Acharya N, a Naval NCC cadet and a BSc final year student at Mangalore University College, was happy that he made it in his final year.

“Since the day I joined NCC, it was my aim to participate in the Republic Day (RD) parade. It was a memorable experience and our team won medals in ship modelling (INS Sahyadri) competition as well”.

Army cadet Ravi Chandra V, a second year BCom student at BNM Degree College, said that his ambition to join armed forces had now grown stronger.Second year BSc student, J Arpita said that it was a memorable experience. “The RD camp has taught me so many things and discipline is the most important of them.”

The Prime Minister’s Banner and Trophy was awarded on Monday for consistently performing well in a plethora of NCC activities over the year.