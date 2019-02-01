Home Cities Bengaluru

Postal Payments Bank to make banking easy in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Getting your money delivered instantly at your home or even making a quick deposit within the City is set to become easier, thanks to the Payments Bank being rolled out rapidly by the Postal Department. The facility has been incorporated in 93 per cent of all post offices in the city till now.

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), aimed at ensuring that those without access to banking facilities become part of the system, was launched in the country on September 1, 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving clearance from the RBI. It was started with five post offices in each district in the country, with the Museum Road Post office becoming among the first in Karnataka to do so.  

Colonel Arvind Varma, Post Master General, Bengaluru Headquarter Region, said 554 out of 593 post offices, including all branch offices, in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural have opened Payments Banks.

“It is in progress in the remaining branches too,” he said. As many as 4,603 accounts have been opened by people, he said.

“A thumb impression or signature and one government identity card along with Rs 100 is all that is needed to open this account,” he said, adding that the facility will help senior citizens withdraw their pensions from the safety of their homes.

“For a sum of Rs 25, the post man or an employee hired exclusively for the bank will deliver up to Rs 5,000 at one’s doorstep. The cap is in place since it would be risky for the postman to carry heavy cash,” he said.

A novel aspect is that QR cards will be provided to all account holders.

“One can just use the card on a QR reader brought by the postman to carry out transactions. There is no need to remember even a PIN,” he said.

A call centre has also been set up to cater to IPPB account holders.

“One needs to call 155299 and place a request,” another official said. 

