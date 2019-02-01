State-of the-art hangar to come up at Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A state-of-the-art Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility will become operational at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from March 2020.

This follows an agreement inked by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA, and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd which owns IndiGo said an official release.

As per the agreement that will be in effect for 20 years, five acres of land within the airport premises will be sub-leased to IndiGo for it to build a 13,000-square metre hangar.

It will be able to accommodate two narrow-body aircraft and will have support infrastructure, including an engineering office for all repair and maintenance.

Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo, said KIA is set to play an even more important role in future due to its strategic location.

“It is for this reason that IndiGo decided to build a hangar as the core of our maintenance centre in South. This facility will become operational by 2020,” he said.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL said: “IndiGo has been one of the fastest growing carriers here. The outcome of this agreement will create more connectivity and open new markets - further enhancing its growth. We look forward to a fruitful partnership.”