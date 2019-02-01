Home Cities Bengaluru

State-of the-art hangar to come up at Kempegowda International Airport

Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo, said KIA is set to play an even more important role in future due to to its strategic location.

Published: 01st February 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru_Airport_EPS

A view of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for Representational Purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A state-of-the-art Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility will become operational at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from March 2020.

This follows an agreement inked by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA, and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd which owns IndiGo said an official release.

As per the agreement that will be in effect for 20 years, five acres of land within the airport premises will be sub-leased to IndiGo for it to build a 13,000-square metre hangar.

It will be able to accommodate two narrow-body aircraft and will have support infrastructure, including an engineering office for all repair and maintenance.

Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo, said KIA is set to play an even more important role in future due to its strategic location.

“It is for this reason that IndiGo decided to build a hangar as the core of our maintenance centre in South. This facility will become operational by 2020,” he said.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL said: “IndiGo has been one of the fastest growing carriers here. The outcome of this agreement will create more connectivity and open new markets - further enhancing its growth. We look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp