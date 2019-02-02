Home Cities Bengaluru

577 and still counting, BBMP continues survey on homeless in Bengaluru

BBMP’s welfare department aims to have 30 night shelters up and running by March 31.

Published: 02nd February 2019

Corporation aims to start operations of 30 night shelters by end of March. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), after its initial survey of urban homeless people in the east, west and south zones, has begun the study in the other areas. On January 30, 30 NGOs recorded the number of homeless persons in Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, Dasarahalli and RR Nagar. The study is  still on.  

Sampath TD, convenor of Impact India consortium said, “We found 577 homeless people in the four zones in the first two nights. There are 78 in Yelahanka, 129 in RR Nagar, 290 in Mahadevapura and 80 in Dasarahalli.”

“Most of the people were young single men and women. They work as construction labourers and contract workers,” he said. He added that they found 68 people sleeping on platform six of Yesvantpur Junction railway station, in RR Nagar zone. “We also counted the number of homeless transgenders in Thanisandra and Yelahanka zone. Fifteen NGO volunteers were assigned to each zone.”

BBMP’s welfare department aims to have 30-night shelters up and running by March 31. This is based on the Supreme Court direction in 2010, which mandated all state governments to set up shelter homes if the population is 10 lakh or more. The apex court had directed for at least one shelter for every one lakh people.

