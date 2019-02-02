Bengaluru to get 112 charging stations for electric vehicles

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to popularise the use of electric vehicles (EV) in the city, the state government has taken forward the process of setting up of 112 charging stations.

Last year, work to install 12 stations were taken up in different locations, which is expected to be completed by end of June.

Recently, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM) issued tenders to set up 100 EV charging stations in select government locations.

Of the 112 stations, 12 are (direct charging) DC charging stations and the remaining are AC stations that will be ready by October or November. Each AC station costs Rs 1 lakh and needs less space for infrastructure.

However, it will take about 5-6 hours to charge four-wheelers and 1.5 hours for two-wheelers. The cost of setting up of 12 DC stations is Rs 3.94 crore and at these stations, one can charge their four-wheelers in just 90 minutes. Presently, the city has 7,000 EVs with a majority of it being two-wheelers.

Since the AC charging stations will be set up in the campus of government offices, institutions, BBMP, BMRCL, BMTC, among others, government employees, who ride EVs, can charge their batteries here easily. Such stations need less space and infrastructure and can charge three vehicles at a time.

C K Sreenath, DGM, Smart Grid and EV, BESCOM, said decision was taken to set up the DC charging stations at 12 locations in November.

“Now 100 more will be added to this at a cost of Rs 1 crore. With real estate being a big problem in the city and the high costs involved for DC stations, these will be AC stations. These stations need only a small piece of equipment and can even be wall mounted. Ideally, the bid process, selection and setting up the civil and electrical infrastructure for each station takes about six months.”

As per the tender called for the 100 stations, the winning bidders have to be original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of EV or an authorised agency for OEM.

They are expected to carry out location survey, estimation and obtaining work orders from the concerned divisions. Further, they are expected to supply, test, erect and commission EV Supply Equipment (EVSE) along with associated civil and electrical works.

Further, they will be accountable for the complete operation and maintenance for a period of three years from the commissioning date.

The DGM added, “We have a good number of manufacturers of EV charging stations, including startups and so a wide range of people can apply. Apart from this, tariff is yet to be worked.”