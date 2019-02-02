Home Cities Bengaluru

Bring out your kimonos for Japan habba

Japanese nationals will sing Kannada songs and dance to Bollywood numbers.

This year, the theme of the Japan habba is ‘Tanabata: When you wish upon a star’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: S The 15th edition of Indo-Japan festival is set to begin on February 3 at JN Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science (IISc).  It started as a cultural festival of the Department of Japanese Language at Bangalore University and has been growing eversince.

Every year an aspect of Japanese culture is selected as the theme of the Habba and this year the theme is ‘Tanabata: When you wish upon a star’.Visitors can experience Japanese culture by taking part in the Japanese tea ceremony demonstration, also try on a Yukata (Japanese traditional attire), write Japanese calligraphy, and see a Ikebana (flower arrangement).

Japanese nationals will sing Kannada songs and dance to Bollywood numbers. Children of Japanese fisherman will also dance at the Habba.Takayuki Kitagawa, Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru, in a press conference on Friday said, “We hope the economic relationship between India and Japan will grow with the operationalisation of the direct flight between Narita and Bengaluru in 2020.”

Japan Habba has been conducted every year in Bangalore since 2005 with the aim of promoting and strengthening Indo-Japan bi-lateral ties by creating an opportunity for people to experience Japanese culture, language and food. It is now an independent event organised by TheJapan Habba Trust that had more than 4,000 visitors last year.

On Sunday, Kitagawa, will be inaugurating the event.  Renowned Japanese traditional classical dancer Rankoh Fujima will perform on that day. Fujima is interested in Indian history and culture and
visited Bengaluru for the first time in his life.
    
The Japan Habba will be held on February 3, at JN Tata Auditorium.

