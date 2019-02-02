Build your own city with animals

Arjun Sukumaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From the old Disney cartoons to series like Redwall, anthropomorphic animals have proven to be fairly safe ground to construct an engaging world around. We’ve seen this in board games as well, with Mice & Mystics and Champion of the Wild being particularly notable. Today, we’re taking a look at Everdell, a game all about lovely woodland critters trying to develop their forest cities over the course of a year.

Everdell makes a heck of a first impression. From the lovely illustrations on the box and rulebook to the 3D ‘Evertree’ that holds the objective cards to the gorgeous artwork on the cards themselves, it is an aesthete’s delight. The resource tokens — twigs, pebbles, resin and berries — are also as charming as they are pleasantly tactile. Everdell comes in two flavours, the standard edition and a collector’s edition which adds some more cards and upgrades some cardboard tokens to metal coins and wooden pieces; but, as nice as those are, the regular game could hold its own against many ‘deluxe’ editions that I’ve seen.

‘Okay, so it’s a looker but how does it play?’, I hear you cry plaintively. Happily, I can report that Everdell isn’t all style over substance and that there’s a very fun game under all that charm. There are two kinds of cards that you can play into your city/tableau, critters and constructions (that is, buildings). Your city has a maximum capacity of 15 cards, so you’ve got to be picky about what you play. Should you get some farms going, because they’ll produce resources for you in certain rounds, or do you want to recruit a critter that’ll give you an immediate bonus that you could maybe chain into something else?

Like other games of this ilk (most notably Terraforming Mars), you’re always on the lookout for cards that work well with each other; and in particular, you’re looking to take advantage of Everdell’s excellent ‘occupied’ mechanic. You see, each building you construct has an associated animal, and, once you construct a building, you can then recruit that animal for free. You can only do this once, but that could let you nab a card from under an opponent’s nose. For example, the Post Office might fetch you a Postal Pigeon, while the Twig Barge could attract a Barge Toad. Pulling off these combos can be very satisfying, and this is at the very heart of Everdell.

Everdell is all about timing. The central board holds eight cards that all players have access to, which creates a wonderful tension — pay to take a card now, or leave it there and maybe get it for free later...unless somebody else gets to it first. Each player also has workers to place on this board, and those spots tend to get gobbled up fairly quickly. However, if you manage to stretch things out long enough, other players might run out of things to do and be forced to ‘prepare’ for the next season — which means they’ll take their workers back, suddenly opening up the board to anybody who managed to bide their time and wait for that opportunity.

Some games have a presence when they’re set up on a table — the ones that cause passing people to stop and go ‘What’s that?’ — and Everdell definitely falls into that category. The inherent randomness and luck-of-the-draw might put some people off, while the miniscule text on the cards can be a headache as well; but minor missteps aside, Everdell is an absolute delight.