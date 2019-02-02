City’s winter funda is to eat anda

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The chill in the air has Bengalureans scrambling for eggs. The popular source of protein has seen a rise in consumption in the past few weeks according to the National Egg Co-ordination Committee, an association of poultry farmers. With temperatures this year plunging to around 10 degrees in January, the increase in egg consumption has been around 10 lakh daily.

In order to meet the extra demand, production has also been ramped up marginally in the poultry farms. “From 65 lakh eggs which were being consumed daily a few months back, the numbers have increased to 75 lakh. The sales have gone up since December, also because the price of vegetables is slightly higher,” said VR Sainath, Chairman of NECC, Bengaluru zone.

To meet this rush, poultry farms in and around the city are producing 24 lakh eggs daily while the rest are purchased from other places like Hospete and Namakkal in Tamil Nadu. “It has always been a source of protein and we eat eggs at least two-three times a week, but this winter, I have started giving my children eggs for breakfast daily,” said Anagha S, a resident of Banaswadi.

Places like Hessaraghatta witnessed temperatures as low as 9 degrees Celsius at the start of the new year. Even now, minimum temperatures are around the 16 degree mark in the mornings and nights according to the Metereological Department.

Space crunch

With a poultry farm requiring 25 acres of space to function efficiently, the city is unable to match the demand. According to Sainath, the real estate prices prevent the development of poultry farms. “Each hen produces 340 to 380 eggs in 80 weeks, we manage the rest depending on other cities as the land value around the city is very high and unaffordable,” he said.