Community learning now part of private school curriculum in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Community learning has now become part of the curriculum at many private schools in the city.

Under this, children get exposure to old age homes, orphanages, non-profit orgainsations (NGOs) and interact with local residents’ groups that are active in community activities.

Schools are organising these activities once or twice a month.

Dr B Gayethri Devi, principal, Little Flower Public School, said, “We take kids to orphanages, old age homes, organise talks with NGOs, among others.”

Manju Balasubramanyam, principal, Delhi Public School- North, said, “We practice community learning through many of our design-thinking projects. We are associated with many NGOs and with NCC and Scouts and Guides.”

Even parents have started requesting schools to conduct such activities for their kids.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “Parents have no time to educate and involve their kids in community activities. Many parents have started requesting us during parents-teacher meetings to hold community activities.”