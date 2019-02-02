Debate, dialogue and discussions at NSoJ’s lit and journo  fest

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The #MeToo movement may have broken out in the country last year but its impact is still felt today. Despite scores of women coming together to use the movement as a platform to raise their voices to demand for justice, experts say there were some unintended consequences too.

The National School of Journalism held a panel discussion – The Unintended Consequences 0f MeToo Movement – to discuss the impact the movement had and the undesired consequences of the same.

Panelists included Sandhya Menon, journalist and MeToo crusader, Anna Chandy, counsellor and columnist, and columnist Ramakrishna Upadhya.

The event started with keynote speaker Aditya Sondhi, an advocate practising before the High Court of Karnataka and Supreme Court of India, stating that the movement hadn’t just gained traction online but had managed to spill over in to people’s real lives as well.

To jump straight into the consequences of the movement, the discussion began with the statement that men are afraid at work places and an apathy has been created between the two genders. Menon was quick to reply and said people should understand their boundaries and remain friends to maintain a healthy atmosphere.

While a lot of has been discussed about the perpetrators, Chandy went a step ahead to throw some light on understanding these perpetrators and the need to understand the motivation behind their actions. She explained, “When shamed in public multiple times, they become offenders as they have nothing to lose. We need to understand their emotions and find out why someone would do such a thing.”

False accusations were an unfortunate part of the movement and the same was discussed by the panelists. “A distance might have come up between the genders and men are now scared to talk to girls in public or expressing their feelings as they are scared of conflicts,” said Upadhya while explaining the disadvantages of the movement.

The panel came to the conclusion that gender sensitivity should be a necessary topic of intervention at school and people should drop their biases about different genders. Menon also raised a point on how women need a genuine apology. “Communication is the only key and a proper conversation should be established between people,” she said.