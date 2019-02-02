‘Ensure treatment for released convicts’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Urging the state health department to provide mental health care support to convicts in state prisons, Dr S L Vaya, Former Additional Director, Directorate of Forensic Science, Gujarat said, “We definitely need to acknowledge that there is a large treatment gap for various psychiatric disorders, as highlighted by the recent survey on National Mental Health. Along with other initiatives, state government should look at providing out patient department (OPD) facilities at NIMHANS for convicts released from prisons.”

She was speaking at a national consultative meet organised by the department of clinical psychology of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) on Friday, which was held to strengthen contributions of clinical psychology for a healthy India.

Talking about the need for this kind of a meet involving representatives from about 25 institutions in the country and professionals from central health sector and WHO, D S Ramesh, mission director, National Health Mission, Karntaka said: “A whopping 150 million crore persons in India are in need of mental health interventions and care for short and long term. Considering far-reaching social and economic impact, they need urgent interventions. Such workshops should be encouraged,” he said.

K Sekar, registrar, NIMHANS, appreciated the move from the department of clinical psychology and said the institute has been appreciated by the union minister for its remarkable contribution. A compendium of contributions of clinical psychology was also released at the event.