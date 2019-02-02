Home Cities Bengaluru

Following ASI assaulting women inside police station, 71 Bengaluru cops shunted out en masse

According to the top brass, the transfers were made so as to make Kumaraswamy Layout police station a people-friendly one.

Published: 02nd February 2019

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the video of an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) assaulting women in Kumaraswamy Layout police station going viral recently, Bengaluru City Police transferred 71 personnel from the station.

It is the first such mass transfer here. The transfer order was issued by police commissioner T Suneel Kumar, based on recommendations by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) K Annamalai. From the rank of police constable to ASI, 71 police personnel were transferred to different police stations.

According to the top brass, the transfers were made so as to make Kumaraswamy Layout police station a people-friendly one.

Apart from shunting out the policemen, ASI Renukaiah, who assaulted the women, and police constable Abdul Rawath were suspended till further orders. Rawath had recorded the video of the assault on his mobile and forwarded it.

Confirming the transfers, Annamalai said, “It is not the issue of what is wrong and what is right, we want a new environment and new culture at the police station. It has to be more people-friendly. There should be no groupism in the station. I wrote to the police commissioner, recommending the transfer of these policemen. If one or two people involved in the incident are transferred, the old system and environment remains, so it should not be considered as punishment. Our intention is to bring a good name to Bengaluru City Police.

On January 19, Renukaiah had assaulted Saraswathi, 52, and her daughter Geetharani, 28, when they went to the station over a family dispute.

However, this incident is not the only reason behind the mass transfer. The staff at the station had formed a few groups which were always trying to bring a bad name to their superior. During the assembly election, five people had stolen rifles from the station and were suspended. The staff had been warned a few times by earlier officers, but had not corrected their mistakes, a source said.

The transfer order was issued on Thursday evening, and the staff will be relieved from duty in a week. 

