Hearty brunch on a lazy Sunday morning

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: How wonderful does it feel to just sit with a Pina Colada and bask under the winter sun? The rooftop seating arrangement at The Reservoire in Koramangala transports you to a feel-good ambience, much like being in a vineyard and enjoying a hearty meal.

Like any stylish resto bar in New York or London, The Reservoire’s Sunday brunch comprises a menu filled with unusual cocktails and fusion food. Names like Not So Bloody Mary, Virgin Sangria and Ronial caught our attention in the mocktail menu. I started off my brunch with a Virgin Pina Colada, while my friend took the super-attractive Not So Bloody Mary. Sans rum, my chilled mocktail was sweet and smooth as ever. The piece of pineapple sat pretty on the rim of the glass. On the other hand, the exquisite Not So Bloody Mary was quite refreshing. We were actually glad that we tried these drinks without any alcohol.

We were getting hungry so we ordered Honey Soya Chilli Lotus Stem from the extensive brunch menu. Beautifully garnished, it was crispy and cooked well enough for us to munch on quite a few. From the non-veg starters, we tried Honey Chilli Fish, which was sweet, tangy and spicy to the right amount. The succulent fish melted in our mouths, and as expected, I, the girl-from-Bengal-who-loves-fish, finished every last bit of the dish happily. By this time, we ordered another round of drinks – Ronial and Virgin Sangria, as we only wanted to stick to mocktails after a night of mad partying! Also, we fell in love with The Reservoire’s array of drinks and wanted to give each a shot.

Moving to our main course, the waiter brought Steam Rice, Lasooni Dal Tadka, Chicken Tikka Masala and a small portion of their special Chicken Biryani. It was sumptuous, and everything tasted amazing. The Dal Tadka was medium-spicy and had a richness that resembled to that of a Punjabi cuisine. The chicken was soft and the curry complemented well with rice.

As for the biryani, we were taken by surprise, honestly. It tasted more like Awadhi Biryani, but with an in-house twist. As biryani lovers, we enjoyed the dish.

For desserts, we tried Kesar Elaichi Kheer and Chocolate Pastry, which excited our taste buds. The Kheer was similar to the homemade, so it tasted very familiar, much to our delight.

Head over to The Reservoire on Sundays to enjoy a meal with your loved ones.

Cost for two: 2,000 (approx)