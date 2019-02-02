‘I hope to cook for Virat Kohli some day’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What is your most favourite ingredient to work with?

I love working with fresh, Thai ingredients and my all-time favourite ingredient Kaffir Lime Leaves.

If not a chef, what would have been your alternative career option?

The Army would be my next choice as I have been brought up in that atmosphere and the life and have utmost respect for the Armed Forces.

Do you also cook at home?

Rarely, as my spouse is the better cook

What is your family’s most favourite dish that you prepare?

Hakka Noodles, which I prepare it once in a blue moon.



What has been your worst/funniest kitchen incident?

The funniest incident I remember would be when we had gone for an off-site trip in my previous organisation. The team was quite hungry but unwilling to cook for themselves. So the VP of the company got into the kitchen and cooked for us. It’s funny because in the end the team ended up doing more than what would be required if they had cooked for themselves in the first place.

Any famous personalities you’d like to cook for? What would you cook for them?

Virat Kohli because he’s a fan of Asian food and I’m a fan of his.

(Chef Dinesh Sharma,Brand Chef - Misu)