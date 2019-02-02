IAF Mirage-2000 crash: Roar of a fighter jet is what excited Squadron Leader Samir Abrol

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Patriotism is not outburst of emotions on national holidays, but it is the home of the brave….” said a Facebook post from Squadron Leader Samir Abrol, one of the two IAF pilots killed in Friday’s Mirage-2000 crash at the HAL airport.

Incidentally, in August 2013, Samir had also posted: When the airplane makes a sudden noise, you think to yourself “well, I lived a good life.”

Many in his friend list had expressed worries over his safety then. The 33-year-old officer’s Facebook account was inundated with RIP posts and condolences on Friday after the news of his death spread.

One of his teachers—Sushma Verma of Ryan International School in Ghaziabad expressed her condolence on Facebook, and said that he was one of her favourite students.

His friend Divyesh N told The New Indian Express: “He was extremely brave and very outgoing. He would always stand up to oppose any kind of anti-national issues. I shall never forget him. It is a terrible loss.” Several of his classmates expressed sadness. Rakshit Madan, his coursemate, posted: “Rest in peace brother .... it’s an irreparable loss ... no amount of words will do justice to your exemplary conduct as a human being, thorough professionalism and your never-ending urge to improve everything around you ... You will always be admired by me as a thorough gentleman and ur thoughts will remain etched in our hearts. Proud to be your course-mate,and privileged to have known you.(SIC)”

One of Samir’s Facebook post “What’s more thunderous than the roar of a jet engine? The thump of 36 Royal Enfields cruising down the highway,” posted recently had received many comments with several messages about his braveness.