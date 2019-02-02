MaraHatyeThadeYojane: Bengalureans peaceful protest against axing of trees for elevated corridor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fight to save trees from being axed to make way for the elevated corridor will see several hundred volunteers gather outside Palace Grounds this Sunday to take part in a peaceful protest titled #MaraHatyeThadeYojane.

The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) had recently marked around 144 trees on Bellary road, purportedly for being axed to make way for the project, leading to a massive outcry by environmentalists.

On Friday, Citizens for Bengaluru, a civic activism group, said that they would be taking part in the protest on Sunday.

“Since KRDCL is the nodal agency for implementing the proposed project, it appears that the agency is making preparations for cutting these trees. However, environmental impact assessment (EIA) is not done and there is no environmental clearance granted for this project. There is public opposition as well because alternatives that do not involve killing trees, such as public transport, are not considered,” a statement from CfB said.

As part of their campaign, the group has already sent thousands of postcards to the CM and Deputy CM asking for a public consultation. “Marking these trees is seen as disregard to public sentiment. To show our solidarity with our trees we gather in peaceful protest. Government is keen to announce various yojanes that seem to destroy our precious green cover. In response, we would like to commit ourselves to #MaraHatyeThadeYojane,” the statement said.

MaraHatyeThadeYojane

Sunday 3rd February 8am-10am

Palace Sheesh Mahal Gate 7 ,Palace Grounds