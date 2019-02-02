Home Cities Bengaluru

Mirage-2000 crash: It was a lucky escape for us, say nearby residents

Mrinal Kumar, pan vendor, said such incidents can result in unnecessary fear.

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Curious onlookers try to get a glimpse of the crash site. | (Pushkar V | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As hundreds of people gathered near the site, several people unaware of the causes of the accident and how a barrier prevented the aircraft from crashing beyond the HAL boundary, had one question in their minds: “What if the aircraft had crashed beyond the compound wall?”

According to Subhadra K, an employee at a financial services firm, the crashed Mirage-2000 had come to rest just a few meters away from the road.

“Thank God that nothing of the sort has occurred. If it had crashed onto the road or a few meters further, it would have resulted in loss of civilian life too. I think the pilots too ensured that the aircraft did not cross the boundary,” she said.

Mrinal Kumar, pan vendor, said such incidents can result in unnecessary fear.

“Since we have seen an aircraft crash, it will always run in our mind whenever others will fly over us here,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp