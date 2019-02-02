Mirage-2000 crash: It was a lucky escape for us, say nearby residents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As hundreds of people gathered near the site, several people unaware of the causes of the accident and how a barrier prevented the aircraft from crashing beyond the HAL boundary, had one question in their minds: “What if the aircraft had crashed beyond the compound wall?”

According to Subhadra K, an employee at a financial services firm, the crashed Mirage-2000 had come to rest just a few meters away from the road.

“Thank God that nothing of the sort has occurred. If it had crashed onto the road or a few meters further, it would have resulted in loss of civilian life too. I think the pilots too ensured that the aircraft did not cross the boundary,” she said.

Mrinal Kumar, pan vendor, said such incidents can result in unnecessary fear.

“Since we have seen an aircraft crash, it will always run in our mind whenever others will fly over us here,” he said.