More than Rs 15,000 crore given to BBMP for infrastructure projects in Bengaluru

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an additional Rs 8,000 crore allocated to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) this year, the corporation is set to announce numerous infrastructure projects for the city.

According to BBMP, this year the local civic body will have a total of more than Rs 15,000 crore for the projects. The BBMP has been announcing its budget of Rs 9,000 crore every year, to which Rs 8,000 crore, that was announced by the state government this year, will be added.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said, “We expect the budget this year to propose big projects, as along with the Rs 9,000 crore that is proposed every year, an additional Rs 8,000 crore may be added. The action plan of those projects have already been approved by the government and we can expect infrastructure boost in the city soon,” she said.

Last year (2018-19), the BBMP had presented the annual budget of Rs 9,322.48 crore. It constituted revenue receipt of Rs 6207.14 crore and capital receipt of Rs 3115.34 crore, which had been called as the budget deficit.

The BBMP had presented Rs 9995.55 crore in the financial year 2017-18, which could generate only Rs 7513.30 crore, making it Rs 2,400 crore of the deficit.

Similarly, in 2016-17 financial year, the BBMP had spent Rs 9355.88 crore, against Rs 6,572.38 crore revenue generation, making Rs 2,843 crore additional expenditure.