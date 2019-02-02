Now, muggers hop into cars to target two-wheeler riders in Bengaluru

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Muggers in the city have started using four-wheelers instead of bikes to target people in a bid to avoid police-checking. Following this new crime tactic, a gang of four in a Maruti Swift car robbed a youth working in a private banking firm by knocking him down while he was on his bike and attacking him, before making away with Rs 4.5 lakh cash he was carrying.

Apart from the cash, Jayaram, 24, a resident of Srinivasapura near Bagalur, was robbed a laptop and other valuables by the muggers on January 29. Jayaram works in his brother’s ‘Smart Bank’ located in Sadahalli, which deals with transferring money to accounts of various banks on behalf of customers for commission.

On the day of the incident, Jayaram and his colleague Naraimha Murthy after completing their work left office and were were riding towards Srinivasapura. At around 8.30 pm, a car started following them and hit them from behind, resulting in them falling over. Before the duo could get up, four people carrying machetes and iron rods got down from the car.

Murthy, realising they were muggers, ran away leaving Jayaram behind. The muggers assaulted Jayaram and snatched the bag with the cash and the laptop before escaping in the car.Jayaram later told the police that he was not able to note down the registration number of the car as it was very dark and there were no street lights.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Kala Krishnamurthy said, “We have taken up the case and investigating. The miscreants are still at large but we will nab them soon.”Such incidents have become a trend in the city. Police say gangs using this modus operandi observe the movements of people they target before striking.

“Two-wheelers are usually checked in large numbers by beat police as bike riders are top suspects when it comes to robbery and other crimes. Now, muggers prefer cars as they are not stopped often for documents verification,” sources in the police department said.

Past incidents

Santosh Kumar V,a resident of Chandapur, was robbed by muggers who posed as cab drivers and passengers. On January 4, at around 5.45 am, Kumar was walking near a bus stop on Hosur Main Road in Bommanahalli, looking for transport to go home.

A car slowed near him and the men inside asked him for directions to Electronic City. After Kumar guided him, the driver offered him a lift. Once Kumar got into the car, they drove to an isolated place and threatened to kill him with a machete.They then robbed him of his valuables, before escaping

Members of a gang posing as plain-clothed policemen robbed 20-year-old Salim Pasha and his two friends when they were on their way to a Dargah.

The miscreants stopped the trio claiming to be policemen and said they wanted to verify their bike’s document.

They then abducted them in a car, took them to an isolated location and robbed them of their valuables after brutally attacking them. The gang was arrested after a week.