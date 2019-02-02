Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, muggers hop into cars to target two-wheeler riders in Bengaluru

Muggers in the city have started using four-wheelers instead of bikes to target people in a bid to avoid police-checking.

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Muggers in the city have started using four-wheelers instead of bikes to target people in a bid to avoid police-checking. Following this new crime tactic, a gang of four in a Maruti Swift car robbed a youth working in a private banking firm by knocking him down while he was on his bike and attacking him, before making away with Rs 4.5 lakh cash he was carrying.

Apart from the cash, Jayaram, 24, a resident of Srinivasapura near Bagalur, was robbed a laptop and other valuables by the muggers on January 29. Jayaram works in his brother’s ‘Smart Bank’ located in Sadahalli, which deals with transferring money to accounts of various banks on behalf of customers for commission.

On the day of the incident, Jayaram and his colleague Naraimha Murthy after completing their work left office and were were riding towards Srinivasapura. At around 8.30 pm, a car started following them and hit them from behind, resulting in them falling over. Before the duo could get up, four people carrying machetes and iron rods got down from the car.

Murthy, realising they were muggers, ran away leaving Jayaram behind. The muggers assaulted Jayaram and snatched the bag with the cash and the laptop before escaping in the car.Jayaram later told the police that he was not able to note down the registration number of the car as it was very dark and there were no street lights.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Kala Krishnamurthy said, “We have taken up the case and investigating. The miscreants are still at large but we will nab them soon.”Such incidents have become a trend in the city.  Police say gangs using this modus operandi observe the movements of people they target before striking.

“Two-wheelers are usually checked in large numbers by beat police as bike riders are top suspects when it comes to robbery and other crimes.  Now, muggers prefer cars as they are not stopped often for documents verification,” sources in the police department said.

Past incidents

Santosh Kumar V,a resident of Chandapur, was robbed by muggers who posed as cab drivers and passengers. On January 4, at around 5.45 am, Kumar was walking near a bus stop on Hosur Main Road in Bommanahalli, looking for transport to go home.

A car slowed near him and the men inside asked him for directions to Electronic City. After Kumar guided him, the driver offered him a lift. Once Kumar got into the car, they drove to an isolated place and threatened to kill him with a machete.They then robbed him of his valuables, before escaping

Members of a gang posing as plain-clothed policemen robbed 20-year-old Salim Pasha and his two friends when they were on their way to a Dargah.

The miscreants stopped the trio claiming to be policemen and said they wanted to verify their bike’s document.

They then abducted them in a car, took them to an isolated location and robbed them of their valuables after brutally attacking them. The gang was arrested after a week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp