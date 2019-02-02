Sensitive subject in hand, artiste preps to face wrath of politicians

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Divya Karanth’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing since the announcement of her third directorial – The Voices Behind Indira, a theatre piece based on Indira Gandhi – was made. Many politicians have shown interst in staging her play as a ‘political campaign’ for the upcoming elections. But Karanth clarifies she’s not inclined towards any political party. “I have been planning to stage this play for the last two years. Coincidentally, it’s happening during the elections. I do not know if it’s good or bad,” says Karanth, who will be playing the role of Gandhi in the play, despite not being keen on acting in plays she directs.

Indira Gandhi was a ‘childhood hero’ for Karanth, who grew up with great admiration for the politician. “She was dead before I was born. As a child, I didn’t admire Cinderella or Snow White but Indira Gandhi, probably because I share my birthday with her. I heard a lot about her while I was growing up. I have read a lot about her too.” But her perception of the former Prime Minister as a ‘hero’ changed as she realised she was a human who also made ‘mistakes’. “She ruled the country for a decade which no one else has done yet or I don’t think anyone will do. I imagined her to be a hero or a Goddess, but realised she’s also human. She’s not what she’s been portrayed to be by her followers and family. I have read more than 10 books including her biographies and feel that she never showed her true face. She was honest but there’s something more about her. She remains a mystery to me.”

Her upcoming play attempts to portray the human side of Indira Gandhi, which is based on true events, but has been dramatised for the stage. “The play is set from 1965 to 1984, where her sons, her family and her friends affect her primeminstership. She was under lot of pressure and was physically and mentally weak then. The period also includes the Emergency and the period where Sanjay Gandhi emerged as a leader,” she says, adding that many of Gandhi’s decisions were influenced by her friends, family and colleagues. “They have discussed and filtered many decisions and held her responsible for it. It also seems she wasn’t responsible for Operation Blue Star but she was killed because of it by her own body guards. That’s why the play is also called The Voice Behind Indira,” she says, pointing out that she isn’t glorifying or lowering the status of Indira Gandhi, but presenting balanced and unbiased views. “After I finished writing, I sent the script to my friends and seniors in theatre who also belong to political parties, and they felt it’s well-balanced,” she claims.

The play was initially planned in Kannada but Karanth wasn’t convinced that Indira Gandhi could speak in Kannada and hence, included some use of English too. “I took a month to write the script and a week to translate it. Then, we started the reading sessions. I would make actors read one scene per day so that they understand the characters and scenes. The politics back then were different,” she says, adding that she’s certain that people will come with their own perceptions when they come to watch the play. “I might end up in trouble, but I am mentally preparing myself for it. I have a disclaimer to the play as well,” she says.

The play will be staged at K H Kalasoudha on February 2, 7.30pm and at Prayog Studio on February 3, 4.30pm and 7.30pm.