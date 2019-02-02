Stone-pelting Kashmiri gets ball rolling

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When a photograph of a young girl pelting stones at the police force of Jammu and Kashmir went viral on social media a few years ago, little did young footballer Afshan Ashiq know that it would be a game changer. Luckily for her, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti met her and encouraged her to use her time productively, a piece of advice Ashiq took seriously.

While she’s come to be known as a football sensation, few know the stiff opposition and challenges, including her choice of attire, the 20-something has had to face to come thus far. On her recent visit to Bengaluru to be part of a photo exhibition depicting ‘real’ Kashmir, Ashiq - who started playing football with the boys of the Real Kashmir FC - said she had to deal with the realities of being among the few girls in a male-dominated sport. “Despite support from my coach and teammates, it was very tough initially because male members of my family and locals found it hard to accept my choice. But gradually, when I started playing well and achieved a little bit, then acceptance of my football junoon started taking place,” says the youngster, who now plays for the Premier India Football Academy.

Every time she stepped onto the football ground, Ashiq ensured she wore a hijab, full-length track pants and full-sleeved jerseys. “Those were during my initial days. But now, I wear shorts and feel comfortable. And few other girls have also started wearing shorts and playing without a hijab in JK,” she says, talking about shift in attitude over time.

Over time, her family, who was concerned about her safety since football is a rough, contact game, have come around to being supportive, which she says has given her a lot of confidence. Even so, when she decided to play for the Mumbai club PIFA Colaba, they were discouraging. “They wanted me to play in JK only, but if I want to play for my country, I need proper exposure and acclimatisation to play in all weather conditions,” she says in a matter-of-fact manner. At that point, it was her grandmother who cheered her on, supporting her in “running away from home” to Mumbai to play for PIFA. “Coming from Srinagar to Mumbai and staying alone was a courageous step for a girl who has never moved out of Kashmir, not even Jammu,” she admits.

A typical day in her life revolves around football. As she says, “All I do is sleep, practice, sleep practice...Since I love football so much, I can only think of the sport all day. No other sport excites me as much and I never get bored of playing it. So basically, apart from football, I play only football.”

Her tryst with football began when a star player of Kashmir and now a coach, Abdullah Dar, noticed her wicketkeeping skills and suggested she try her hand at the game. If she had any plans to pursue cricket, which she used to play with school mates, they disappeared. “He lit the fire of football in me, and started grooming me as a football goalkeeper. There’s been no looking back,” says the youngster, whose role model is Hope Solo, who she describes a “deadly goalkeeper of the US”.

Ashiq’s biggest achievement is having made it to the first girls’ football team in JK with support from the government and the Army CRPF in Srinagar. “Representing a country in sports is a responsibility. I have to work hard to achieve it. I am eagerly awaiting the day I can play for my country.”