Students stage protest in Bengaluru, allege institute cheated them

According to the students who enrolled in the post graduate diploma in Infrastructure Management in July 2018, the institute was not affiliated to any of the universities.

25 students allege that the management cheated them by claiming it was directly affiliated to All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) |(Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

BENGALURU: Over 25 students who have got admission in Dr Kariyappa School of Arts and Design Management, run by the Vogue Institute of Fashion Technology at Richmond Circle, staged a whole night protest, alleging that the management has cheated them.

Senior police officials from Cubbon Park subdivision filed a case against the management, DCP Devaraj (Central) said.

According to the students who enrolled in the postgraduate diploma in Infrastructure Management in July 2018, the institute was not affiliated to any of the universities. They cheated them by saying it was directly affiliated to All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

“Even six months after the admissions, no class has been conducted. Some students have withdrawn admissions. We are demanding that our fee and original documents, that were given at the time of admission, be returned,” said one of the students taking part in protest.

There are over 38 students in the batch, and this is the first batch of students for this particular course. “We filed a complaint before the jurisdiction police station three months ago but no action has been taken,” said students.

Students have decided to continue the protest until they get their fee and documents refunded.

Dr RSS Rao principal of the Institute said, “There is no such issue that’s being alleged by the students. In the beginning there were issues like shortage of staff, which was corrected. We have not violated any of the norms and we are directly affiliated to AICTE.”

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp