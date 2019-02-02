Home Cities Bengaluru

Test pilots didn’t get time to react: Experts on Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash

Test pilots are among the most qualified personnel in the Indian Air Force in terms of the number of flying hours and technologies they are exposed too.

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Air Force and HAL staff recover flight data recorder and other instruments at the crash site where IAF's Mirage 2000 crashed killing two pilots at HAL Yamllur in Bengaluru on Friday. | (Pushkar V | EPS)

By Chetana Belagere and Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Test pilots are among the most qualified personnel in the Indian Air Force in terms of the number of flying hours and technologies they are exposed too.

It is due to these reasons, experts have described the incident as a “disaster” which snuffed the lives of two young pilots of IAF.

As authorities probe into the terrible accident, experts feel that such tragedies only occur when even extremely trained personnel of IAF get little or no time to react.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, retd Air Marshal BK Pandey, former IAF Training Command chief, said that the pilots might not have been able to follow the standard protocol - which they are trained for - due to the sudden developments.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost two highly qualified pilots. However trained an officer might be, he cannot be trained with real-time scenarios,” Pandey said.

“Test pilots are trained to eject from the aircraft and other procedures to follow if the aircraft catches fire. But it is unfortunate that the pilots did not get the time to follow the protocols,” he said.

Another expert, who did not wish to be quoted, said that test pilots are among the most-experienced pilots of the aircraft and fly such platforms which are never flown before.

It is due to such skill sets, test pilots are often selected as astronauts. They also have expertise to work on multiple aviation platforms developed by countries such as the USA and Russia. 

“By the looks of it, it appears that the ill-fated pilots attempted to decelerate the aircraft even before it crashed into the barrier at the end of the runway. Or else, I fear that the damages might have been more widespread,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp