Traffic doesn’t moo-ve, thanks to stray cattle

Published: 02nd February 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP levies a fine of `600 for large cattle and `300 for small cattle

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To see cows roaming freely on the streets of Bengaluru is not a new sight. But despite attempts to curb this situation, it only seems to be getting out of hand. Residents and commuters state that market areas and garbage dumping grounds are the key spots for cattle.

JP Nagar resident Lakshmi Dhanendran says  vegetable vendors often dump their waste on the road, attracting not just stray cattle, but dogs too. “The road then gets blocked and it adds to the already existing traffic. If this can be curbed, at least one factor adding to the city’s traffic will be solved,” she added.
Commuter Vishnu Bhakth recalls a near-accident last month, caused by a cow suddenly coming on to the road. He says that cows frequently sit on the divider of the main road near Halasuru market, making it difficult for people to cross the road,along with being dangerous for two-wheeler riders as well.  
Residents of Jaraganahalli have been pointing out the cow menace to the authorities but have failed to see any action.

The BBMP levies fine on cattle owners: `600 for large-size cattle rounded up and `300 for smaller ones. The fine goes towards maintenance (fodder, water) of the livestock, says a senior BBMP official. According to the Animal Husbandry department, they wait for three days for the owner to reclaim the stray cattle. If they fail to do so, the cattle are sent to a centre run by the Akhila Karnataka Pranidaya Sangha at Koramangala.

Stray cattle, once caught, are taken to the civic body’s cattle pound on Usman Khan Road near K R Market. “Our people are catching and impounding stray cattle. We are also imposing fines on owners who leave them free. Since April last year, we have caught 364 stray cattle,” said Dr Shashikumar S, deputy director (animal husbandry), BBMP.

