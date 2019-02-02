Twitterati target HAL after Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the crash of Mirage-2000, the defence public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) came under fire on Twitter. HAL had upgraded the ill-fated aircraft before being handed over to the IAF.

“This is the result of HAL inefficiency. Killing trained pilots using aircrafts badly maintained by HAL, which makes substandard spares. You can get better spares in open market. Shame on you all technical staff at HAL,” said @MadhusoodanK

“HAL makes parts in multiple locations in India and not just Bengaluru. It should be investigated and all corrupt and inefficient units in India should be shut down and transferred to private companies as in other countries,” said @nsitharaman.

No HAL official has commented, apart from the official release, which announced an inquiry and expressed condolences.