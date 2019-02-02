Home Cities Bengaluru

Twitterati target HAL after Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash

Following the crash of Mirage-2000, the defence public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)  came under fire on Twitter.

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Air Force and HAL staff inspects debris at the crash site where IAF's Mirage 2000 crashed killing two pilots at HAL Yamllur in Bengaluru on Friday. | (Pushkar V | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the crash of Mirage-2000, the defence public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)  came under fire on Twitter. HAL had upgraded the ill-fated aircraft before being handed over to the IAF.

“This is the result of HAL inefficiency. Killing trained pilots using aircrafts badly maintained by HAL, which makes substandard spares. You can get better spares in open market. Shame on you all technical staff at HAL,” said @MadhusoodanK

“HAL makes parts in multiple locations in India and not just Bengaluru. It should be investigated and all corrupt and inefficient units in India should be shut down and transferred to private companies as in other countries,” said @nsitharaman.

No HAL official has commented, apart from the official release, which announced an inquiry and expressed condolences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp