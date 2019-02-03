Bengaluru will return to its glory: Justice Dinesh Maheshwari

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, the man who played a vital role in making the city free from flex and banners, said Bengaluru will return to its former glory.

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, when he was the Chief Justice of Karnataka, took a serious note of issues pertaining to unauthorised hoardings, potholes and garbage and made BBMP implement rules to get rid of them.

Maheshwari, who was elevated as a Supreme Court judge last month, was in the city on Saturday to inaugurate a workshop on ‘Adjudication process under Right to Information Act, 2005’.

“When we started taking up these civic issues, several people had doubts, they were genuinely sceptical how we going to bring about changes just a few months. However, in every hearing, when reports were produced, we noticed it happened on it’s own. Flex and banners were not removed forcibly, but voluntarily. We have to create such a culture. But I have confidence, Bengaluru will return to its former glory,’’ he said.