BMTC driver, conductor get Good Samaritan award for saving constable’s life

The duo were felicitated with the ‘Good Samaritan Award’ by HOSMAT Hospital on Saturday. This is the second such appreciation the duo has received and they are very happy.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Little did Gangadhar (29), a BMTC driver, and Srinivas, a conductor, think that their Good Samaritan act of saving a constable’s life will bring them so much appreciation and calls from people across the state. 

“From an auto driver who wanted to write our names on the back of his auto to our MD of BMTC, we have been appreciated,” said Gangadhar, who has been a driver with BMTC since the past six years, and a native of Hassan.

Recalling the day, Gangadhar said, “On December 29, around 8pm, after finishing our duty, we (he and the conductor) were heading towards Nelamangala from Yelahanka when we saw a crowd of people. I stopped the vehicle thinking people were waiting for a bus but then I noticed a severely injured man in a pool of blood. There were severe injuries on his head and over 50 onlookers were standing there taking videos.”

He continued, “We immediately shifted the victim into the bus and went to the hospital.” 

HOSMAT Hospital’s chairman and chief of Orthapaedics, Dr Thomas Chandy who presented the awards to the duo, appreciated them for their courage and kindness.

“It is rare that we find such people. HOSMAT sees at least 25 to 30 accident cases every day and we come across at least 20 per cent of people who would have died due to people not risking to bring them to the hospital on time. Such compassion is needed,” he said.

