CCTV footage of 36-year-old being stabbed to death goes viral

CCTV footage of a 36-year-old man being stabbed to death by a gym trainer at Neelasandra has gone viral, over a month after the incident took place on December 27.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The attacker was nabbed by the police within two days of the murder, but the video came to light only on Saturday.

It is alleged that the accused murdered the victim as he was trying to have an affair with the accused’s wife. However, police ruled out this angle. 

The accused Arun Kumar (34) stabbed the deceased Arul Raj 16 times after taking him to a nearby bar.
The police said on December 27, around 10.30pm, Kumar took him to a nearby bar and after a quarrel with him he brought Arul near his house on Bazaar street where he attacked him. Arul was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. Based on a complaint, Kumar was arrested. 

What is in CCTV footage?

Arul along with Kumar were walking together at Neelasandra and on the way Kumar had kept his hand on Arul’s shoulder.

As Arul was under the influence of alcohol, he pushed him back and Kumar repeatedly stabbed him and walked away.

The injured Arul managed to walk around 100 meters before he collapsed on the road. His neighbours, who noticed him lying in a pool of blood, alerted the police before rushing him to a hospital in an auto. 
 

