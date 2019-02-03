Home Cities Bengaluru

DEMU between Banaswadi and Whitefield flagged off

The train scheduled to run on all days of the week except on Sundays will depart from Whitefield at 7.50 am and reach Banaswadi at 8.30 am.

Demu train, Banaswadi and Whitefield

P C Mohan flags off the Demu Special between Whitefild and Banasawadi, at the Baiyyappanahalli in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan on Sunday flagged off a new Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train between Banaswadi and Whitefield. The special train was decked with garlands, roses and dahlias on the exterior and balloons inside.

The Whitefield-Banaswadi DEMU Special (Train no. 06577) was flagged off only at 10.20 am from Platform Two of the station, 50 minutes behind the planned schedule. 

The train will run on all days of week except on Sundays.  It will depart from Whitefield at 7.50 am and reach Banaswadi at 8.30 am.  In the return direction,  it will leave Banaswadi at 6.25 pm and reach Whitefield at 7.20 pm.

The timings have received wide criticism following the announcement about it made earlier this week but Railways has chosen to stick to its plan. 

The train will halt at Hoodi Halt,  Krishnarajapuram and Baiyappanahalli in both directions.

Earlier,  in his speech,  Mohan lashed out at the state government for the 19 conditions it had specified to the Railways for going ahead with the suburban rail project.  

