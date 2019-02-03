Gang of three murder Bengaluru man for ‘staring’, nabbed
Jnanabharathi police have solved a murder case of Auto Raju alias Raghu S, who was murdered in NGEF Layout near Nagarabhavi two weeks ago.
Published: 03rd February 2019 03:53 AM | Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 07:13 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Jnanabharathi police have solved a murder case of Auto Raju alias Raghu S, who was murdered in NGEF Layout near Nagarabhavi two weeks ago. The accused targeted him after he ‘stared’ at them at a bar.
The arrested are Manjesh (23), Sridhar alias Gorilla (37) and Venkatesh (21).
Police said that when Raghu (27) left the bar at 11.30pm, the three accused followed him and picked a fight, asking him why he was staring at them.
When Raghu tried to hit them, Sridhar took out a knife and stabbed him twice.