Gang of three murder Bengaluru man for ‘staring’, nabbed

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jnanabharathi police have solved a murder case of Auto Raju alias Raghu S, who was murdered in NGEF Layout near Nagarabhavi two weeks ago. The accused targeted him after he ‘stared’ at them at a bar. 

Sridhar, Manjesh and Venkatesh

The arrested are Manjesh (23), Sridhar alias Gorilla (37) and Venkatesh (21). 
Police said that when Raghu (27) left the bar at 11.30pm, the three accused followed him and picked a fight, asking him why he was staring at them.

When Raghu tried to hit them, Sridhar took out a knife and stabbed him twice. 

