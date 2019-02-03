IAF Mirage-2000 Jet crash probe could take three months: Experts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The investigation into the Mirage 2000 aircraft crash that took place in HAL killing two test pilots has begun. The Aircraft accident team from the IAF along with HAL has conducted a preliminary check of the site on Friday, just few hours after the crash.

Meanwhile, experts who have been part of similar investigations earlier, told TNSE that a minimum of three months is required to submit a final report with exact details of what led to the crash.

“I have investigated a crash site near Hyderabad. There are several things which we as accident investigating team will have to consider. From the crash site to black box everything has to be checked,” said retired Air Marshal B K Pandey.

According to him, first, the area will be cordoned off to prevent the crash site from being tampered with and the debris of the crashed aircraft will be removed. Later, from the black box picked from the site, flight data recorded in it will be recovered, sealed and taken for analysis.

“A second by the second visual representation of the data will be done to find out the possible reason for the crash. Each part of the aircraft will also be inspected,” he explained.

The IAF wanted an upgradation of 49 Mirage 2000 aircraft at a cost of Rs 10,947 crore of which two were delivered by the parent company--Dassault Aviation, which also makes the Rafale--and the rest were to be done by HAL.