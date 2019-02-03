Home Cities Bengaluru

Mechanical failure to bird hit, theories abuzz about Mirage-2000 crash

 From mechanical failure to pilot error, and bird hit to tyre burst --- several theories have started doing the rounds on the cause of the Mirage-2000 crash at HAL Airport on Friday.

Published: 03rd February 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Two Indian Air Force IAF pilots were killed after a Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft on a test sortie crashed at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL airport in Bengaluru on Friday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From mechanical failure to pilot error, and bird hit to tyre burst --- several theories have started doing the rounds on the cause of the Mirage-2000 crash at HAL Airport on Friday.

While Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Indian Air Force are trying are trying to get to the bottom of the crash due to the possible politicisation of the issue, some of the theories being floated are seen as attempts to discredit both the organisations.

An analysis by a former test pilot indicated that some developments that occurred when the aircraft was on the runway might have caused the accident.  

According to Cdr KP Sanjeev Kumar (retd), the aircraft was being tested on a ‘heavy’ configuration and soon after the aircraft lifted off the runway it was forced back onto the runway.

“So the TPs (test pilots) must have had to make split-second decisions.....The main landing gear (MLG) reportedly collapsed on impact and the aircraft careened on the runway till it tore through the arrester barrier at other end of the runway,” the former pilot observed in an analysis published on his blog at kaypius.com. 

